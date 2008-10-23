White Powder Arrives At JP Morgan: No One Snorts It

Since no one can afford cocaine anymore, sending white powder of any sort to JP Morgan Chase just seems cruel.



From CNN:

More than 30 threatening letters, most containing suspicious powder, have been sent to financial institutions in eight states and Washington, D.C., during the past two days and the FBI, police and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating, FBI spokesman Richard Kolko said Tuesday.

The letters were received in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas, as well as the nation’s capital, Kolko said.

Authorities didn’t say they were surprised white powder lasted long enough to be discovered. These days everyone wants a Zoloft and Vicodin cocktail.

