London Strip Club Is Shocked That Bankers Are STILL Blowing Money There

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

London’s bankers are splurging on strippers even as layoffs in the City are predicted to hit 500,000 The Sun reports.There’s been a 35 per cent increase in visitors, for example, at the legendary Spearmint Rhino club.



The strip club boss can’t believe what’s going on. This is what he told The Sun:

“I’ve been in LA, Vegas, Florida, but these guys are something else? I don’t get it. I see that 500,000 people are going to lose their jobs but in the past eight weeks here it’s been like unreal.”

These are just a few of the exorbitant spending sprees The Spearmint Rhino’s seen in the last week alone:

One customer lavished $29,000 on lap dances in a single night

One customer ordered 12 bottles of Cristal

One posse spent $47,000 on strippers in a single night.

One customer purchased a $4,000 bottle of cognac, mixed it with soda, had a couple of swigs and left.

Apparently Rhino workers who have been at the club for years – including before the economic downturn – say this is unprecedented.

For the full story, go to The Sun >

