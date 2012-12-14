Guy Fieri's Infamous Times Square Restaurant Is A Perfect Place For Wall Street Bankers

Welcome to flavour Town

Photo: Linette Lopez, Business Insider

We’ve heard a range of opinions about Guy Fieri’s new Times Square restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, from The New York Times’ brutal takedown to Bloomberg host Tom Keene’s defence of the mega-eatery.Those reviews were all well and good, but they discussed why anyone should (or shouldn’t) go to Guy’s — Clusterstock went to check it out specifically for bankers.



So how was it?

The food? OK. The vibe? Not terrible — at least there was ESPN on (and Food Network too but whatever). The bathrooms were clean, the service was attentive and friendly, and the staff got our party of four in and out of the restaurant in about an hour and half (though they weren’t super busy).

None of that has anything to do with why bankers should be going to Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen all the time, though. They should be going, actually, because it’s the perfect place to talk shop without any prying eyes or ears.

When we got to Guy’s for lunch around 1:00 PM it had a fair number of customers, but the restaurant is so huge, that it wasn’t hard for the hostess to find us an isolated place to sit.

Not only that, but everyone around us looked like a tourist — definitely no interested parties in the vicinity (interested in Wall Street, that is). Our waiter told us that sometimes businessmen from nearby hotels go there, and that he’s heard of customers coming in from Ernst & Young, but they wouldn’t be hard to avoid if they happened to be there.

Plus, there’s a private-ish area downstairs with its own bar.

Another reason Wall Street should be at Guy’s — if you’re into this sort of thing — is the potential for serious eating contests. The portions are huge, and it’s not that expensive, so you can really go crazy on a few $24.00 orders of ribs.

Look, if you want a place to take your clients, Guy’s isn’t it. If you want to go to a place that will impress your girlfriend or boyfriend, pick somewhere else. But if you need a place to go where you can have complete anonymity, Guy’s is definitely an option.

By the way we had the chicken, and it wasn’t terrible. The mashed potatoes on the side, though, weren’t creamy enough. Just our take.

