Bankers Shockingly Do Not Want Government Controlling Their Pay

File this under: “They needed a survey to discover this?”



From Housing Wire:

The majority of banking executives oppose government intervention in setting bank compensation parameters, according to a bank executive survey conducted from Nov. 17-Dec. 3, 2009 by US audit firm Grant Thornton. The sentiment, however, is not as greatly embraced abroad.

The survey found 96% of 246 respondents do not agree the government should play a role in determining compensation, while 61% do not think a requirement to evaluate compensation will reduce excessive risk-taking.

