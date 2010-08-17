Deutsche Banker's Kinky Torture Fantasy Ends In Death

The website Birch used to hire the hookers

A laid off banker, Colin Birch, who hired a number of hookers to act out his torture fantasy was discovered dead on Friday by 2 hookers.The Daily Mail says he had done it before and that his death appears to be a suicide. What follows is a disturbing story of what happened after he lost his job.



Birch was recently laid off by Deutsche Bank, where he had been an assistant vice president.

The fantasy: Multiple women come over in jeans and heels, he strips naked, and they walk all over him. Then he ties a noose around his neck and the women verbally abuse him by telling him that he “deserves to die.” Or, in his words (to the escort company), I want them to pretend they are executioners who are going to kill me. I want them to abuse me by saying I am a useless waste of space who deserved to die. I’ll have a noose around my neck and will swing but I’ll be wearing a harness. Then they kick the stool from under his feet, laugh, and walk away without looking back.

Birch had hired hookers to complete his fantasy before, but this time, the two he had hired apparently left and then came back and discovered him dead.

