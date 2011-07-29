Bankers: Here's 10 Reasons Why You Should Request A Transfer To Shanghai Right Now

Yesterday we found out that Shanghai needs you (yes, you) to go work in its financial sector. Beijing wants the city to become a financial hub to rival New York and London by 2020.



Apparently one of the biggest hindrances to that goal being achieved, is there aren’t enough financial professionals there.

That means, of course, the city will have to be banker-friendly, so we decided to check it out for you.

As it turns out, the most populated city in China may, in fact, already be ready for you.

