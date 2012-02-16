Bankers: Here's Why You Should Pack Up Now And Move To Rio

Rio de Janeiro will soon host one of the most important business summits in Brazil’s history: the Hedge Fund Brazil Forum.



Why is this particular conference so important? Because reps from Paulson and Co. and SAC Capital Advisers will be there, Reuters’ Svea Herbst-Bayliss reports.

The two funds, which together already command approximately $38 billion assets, are heading to the Costa Verde in search of new investors. Herbst-Bayliss writes that the domestic pool of private capital has thinned out as skittish clients remain on the sidelines.

If following cash isn’t enough to convince you that money managers should consider picking up stakes and move down to Rio, we’ve put together a list of more reasons why Brazil is an attractive place to be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.