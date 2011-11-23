Bankers: Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Should Request A Transfer To Hong Kong Right Now

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr
If the backlash against the financial industry is getting you down, Asia is the place for you—over there, it never happened.Their bankers are celebrated, credited with Asia’s amazing economic boom.
But which city to choose? We say Hong Kong.
In 40 years, its amazing skyline has blossomed as its economy took off.
Even if you’re just bored in America, this could be the shake-up your career needs.
Nine of the fifteen biggest hedge funds based in Asia are based in Hong Kong.
The biggest, Value Partners, has $8.6 billion under management.
Even more exciting, Hong Kong hedge funders really know how to kick back and exorcise the stress: for five years running, hedge fund 'Fight Night' has invited industry members to pummel each other for charity.
The opportunity to go head to head with the likes of Neil 'Hands of Steel' Bullock is tough to turn down.
Hong Kong is the go-to destination in Asia for the fanciest shopping.
It's a natural byproduct of robust high finance.
If you live in Hong Kong, you're a quick helicopter or ferry ride away from mega-Vegas.
Macau, China's other special administrative district and the 'playground for Asia's rich and famous,' has a gambling industry three times the size of the Sin City. And Vegas isn't catching up; Macau is expected to grow faster.
Despite being super densely-populated, Hong Kong offers great nearby hiking and outdoorsmanship.
The New York Times called the city-state a 'haven of natural beauty.'
Hong Kong's Ocean City theme park is popular and expanding. Most importantly, it has giant pandas.
Hong Kong recently gave citizens $6,000 each.
Maybe not a windfall for a high-paid banker, but a few grand never hurts.
This summer, Hong Kong became home to Asia's highest bar measured from street level: Ozone at the Ritz-Carlton. The New York Times called it 'stunning.'
The city takes high-quality eating and drinking seriously; the month-long Wine & Dine Festival just wrapped up.
For the culturally inclined, Hong Kong's art scene is hip and growing.
Basically, the party never stopped, even when the recession hit. Even in 2009, they were throwing Sexy Santa parties.
In Hong Kong real estate, the time to buy may be approaching: analysts widely expect a price correction downward in the medium term, with estimates ranging from 10% to 45%.
A 2,312 square-foot pad recently went for $9.5 million (Google Street View of the address). CNN reports that $12.9 million is typical for a luxury apartment in the city.
Singapore just surpassed Hong Kong for the 8th highest cost of living for expatriates, according to Mercer's city-by-city annual survey.
That means Hong Kong is now the fourth-most-expensive Asian city to work in, after Tokyo, Osaka, and Singapore.
