Bankers Go Bonkers In Buenos Aires

A subculture of expatriated American bankers has sprung up in many cities across the globe where the dollar can still buy a nice place to rest your head, a good dinner, some decent drugs and a night out with a good-looking native. Right now Buenos Aires may be the expatriate capital of the banker diaspora.

In this month’s Playboy (mumble, mumble, for the articles), Spencer Morgan chronicles one young banker’s journey in and eventually out of the heights and depths of the bankers gone BA culture. The young banker gets poisoned, robbed, sold copious amounts of drugs, sleeps with two girls at once, and eventually breaks his own heart with the depravity of it all.

What makes the retreat to Buenos Aires so striking is that the city is one of the capitals of anti-finance. Thanks to the government defaulting on its debt in 2001, no one in his right mind keeps much money in the bank. That means, Morgan writes, “There is no credit in Buenos ­Aires, no loans, no mortgages. Every transaction is in cash.”

But, really, no summary of this fantastic story is going to do it justice. Click here to read the whole thing. (And, note, there are no pictures of naked girls in the story. So despite the URL, it should be safe for work.)

