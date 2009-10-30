Bankers Think They're Going To Get Record Bonuses This Year

It would seem bankers have a very different idea than the general public about how much they ought to get paid this year. Bloomberg took a poll of Wall Streeters about how much they think they’ll be making, the results are generally what you’d expect from guys making millions every year, with 1 in 10 figuring they’ll actually receive their best paycheck yet:



Bloomberg: Having shaken off the biggest economic decline since the 1930s, almost three in five traders, analysts and fund managers believe their 2009 bonuses will either increase or won’t change, according to a quarterly poll of Bloomberg customers. Only one in four see a decline. Asians are the most optimistic about pay and Americans and Europeans somewhat less so.

Even Obama and his pay czar can’t keep this kind of excitement down.

