Bankers Are Being Snubbed By The Super-Exclusive Soho House In London... Because They're Bankers

Soho House in New York.

Bankers desperate to be admitted to Soho House — the super-exclusive private members club that now has outposts in New York and Miami — in London, are being snubbed because they’re bankers, according to Reuters.The club doesn’t say outright that bankers are the unwelcome, only that they’re “refocusing” their admissions policy to go back to its roots as a club for people in the arts, media and fashion.



“There is no strict anti-banker policy but our clubs are very much rooted in the creative industries,” the club told Reuters. “It’s at the committees’ discretion who they keep… It’s based on their links and their commitment to the creative industries and the clubs.”

We heard that a similar situation was happening at the New York club too; there’s even a black and white painting as you exit the elevator on the pool level, that says: “No Bankers.”

As for London,

“They (Clubs) do have situations where they’ve got lots of people in financial services and they have to do a bit of housekeeping and say we want to get back to our creative roots,” said the managing director of another Soho-based club, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

More details at Reuters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.