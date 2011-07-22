Guess Which Industry Is Buying iPads Like Crazy

Photo: Gizmodo

The iPad is still primarily a consumer product, but it’s making inroads into businesses as well. Especially in the financial sector.



According to a report by Good Technology, which manages mobile devices for thousands of big companies, almost HALF of new iPad activations during the second quarter of 2011 were from the financial services industry.

That’s more than three times the number of activations in any other segment.

The iPad started making waves on Wall Street last fall, and the iPad 2 last quarter has sped up the trend.

The most likely big loser here is Research In Motion, which used to have a lock on the enterprise with the BlackBerry, but is losing that grip. (Good does not measure BlackBerry activations because it can’t get access to BlackBerry Enterprise Server data.)

Android tablets are a non-starter in the enterprise so far — they made up only about 2% of all new activations using Goo’s technology.

Apple phones are also doing great in the enterprise — particularly the iPhone 4, which made up about 33% of all new activations among Good customers. Overall, iOS devices made up about 75% of the total, with Android at about 25%. Windows Mobile/Windows Phone and Symbian didn’t register.

Good isn’t a perfect proxy for all enterprise adoption, but it serves thousands of customers, including 182 of the Fortune 500.

