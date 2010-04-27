Bankers Are A$$holes Because They Were Promised Rewards And Now There Are None

The WaPo’s Ezra Klein interviewed a Harvard alum and former Goldman analyst who calls himself an “accidental banker.”



The anonymous ex-Wall Streeter explains why young financiers are so defensive and angry now that the whole world is protesting their mere existence.

“There’s been some real arrogance, but the personal attacks on individuals make them defensive.”

Really, he explains, the public should feel bad for them, the bankers who gave up their childhood and dream jobs for money and fancy suits.

“These aren’t the types of things you grow up dreaming of doing, but you wear a business suit, you meet clients. It’s a way of growing up very quickly. And investment banking has the added advantage that you can make money very quickly and afford a great apartment in New York, which is very expensive.”

Seriously, we should sympathize with them. Because people are starting to realise that “it’s a bit odd when someone says they deserve to get paid so much because they answer their BlackBerry at 2 a.m. and the guy at my convenience store doesn’t get to go home until his shift ends at 3:30 a.m.”

And now, financial regulation and populist rage threaten to take away their money, along with their childhood dreams. Of course they feel jibbed.

“People on Wall Street work very hard and they feel they chose this path because there was a reward promised to them. And now, when it’s being taken away from them, they get very angry. If the reward hadn’t been offered to them, they feel they would’ve followed their passion.”

Read the full interview on WaPo. It’s not as bad as we’re making it out to be and it’s pretty interesting.

Meet a few bankers who ditched Wall Street and followed their dreams –>

Or two analysts who started a tech company –>

(Via Harvard’s Fly By Blog)

