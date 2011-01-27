Standard Chartered CEO's Wife: I'm Sick Of The Banker Wife Stereotype

Photo: Book club queen

Like bankers, banker spouses – in particular banker wives – have a certain reputation.They’re pampered; they wear designer clothes; they love to shop and spend; they live in the most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods in whichever city they live.



It could be a lot worse, but that cliche infuriates the wife of Standard Chartered CEO, Peter Sands, because she says many of these women had lives and careers before they married money-men, the Evening Standard reports.

Betsy Tobin is an Ohio-native, novelist, mother of four and in her opinion, the total anti-banker-wife.

And certainly her aversion to overindulgence makes it understandable that she married a banker who gives his $3 million bonus straight to charity.

Plus she says her hubby didn’t go into banking to make money, but rather was offered an interesting job that just happened to be at a bank after he worked for the Foreign Office:He didn’t go into banking [to make money]… He went into banking because he was offered a very interesting role.

If there’s a sweet spot in banking, Peter’s in it. Yes, he’s the good banker, the one who has run a profitable bank throughout the past few years and didn’t take government money.

She sent her kids to public elementary schools, and despite the fact that her son has been mugged several times, she doesn’t regret the choice, because she wanted her kids “to be in and of the world rather than mix only with rich kids.”

Her and Sands decided years ago they wouldn’t live in one of the wealthy London neighborhoods where all the other wealthy bankers live, but instead would stay in a well-off but not exclusive part of London.

And instead of trips to island resorts in the Caribeean or Southeast Asia, Tobin and her fam drive to their holiday home in the country and go trekking.

Of course, most people can’t afford a second home at all, but we must admit that type of vacaction is a far cry from banker families who do Aspen in Winter, the Hamptons in Summer and an overseas trip in between.

Tobin gets that she’s fortunate, and in the eyes of most would be ridiculed for complaining about stereotypes when others are dealing with layoffs, or not knowing when their next paycheck will arrive.

The ability to live without financial burdens is a huge privilege and one that I absolutely don’t take for granted. It puts a huge strain on day-to-day life and we don’t have that. I don’t underestimate it.

