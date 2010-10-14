Banker Who Left His Boring Job At Citi To Play Poker Wins AGAIN!

We’ve been following James Bord, a 20-something former Citi banker who left his job to play poker professionally, ever since he started raking it in during live tournament games two weeks ago.



Until now, Bord had never played in a tournament. His career winnings topped out at just $200,000.

But then he won his first event in September at the World Series of Poker Europe game in Britain, taking home a check for $1.3 million for first place.

Next up was another live poker game in Marrakech. And he’s won a victory there too!

From BluffEurope:

Bord won the $50,000 High Roller event at the Marrakech Poker Cup in Morocco. He took home $247,000 for his win and this takes his total live tournament earnings to over $1.6 million.

The fact that Bord beat out a final table including David Benyamine and Robert Mizrachi shows the quality of the field.

Bord has now won more money playing poker in just two weeks than he could have hoped to earn in five or so years at Citi.

He’s become a hero in the poker circuit for becoming the first Brit to hold the WSOP Euroupe championship title, and for his instant success playing tournament poker.

And he’s a hero to us for leaving what he called a “conventional” job at Citi to do what he wants.

We’ll continue to follow him as (we hope) his luck continues.

