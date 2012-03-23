The Financier Who Gave His Ex A $240K Breakup Gift Is Now Suing Her For Allegedly Stealing His Furniture

Photo: Flickr/Arslan

A private equity managing director gave his ex-girlfriend a $240,000 farewell gift when they broke up last year and what did he get in return? He claims she took thousands of dollars worth of his furniture meant for his multi-million dollar West Village townhouse, according to a report in the New York Daily News.



Now SK Capital Partners’ James Marden is suing his ex Anne Marie Gagnon to recuperate $80,000 worth of furniture including a dining room table, two chairs and a rattan chaise lounge.

When Marden purchased a $4 million townhouse at 39 Barrow Street in 2010 he claims he allowed his then-girlfriend to purchase furniture for the place on an American Express credit card with her name tied to his account.

Last month when he called to pick up the items, however, he claims that Gagnon had picked them up already.

