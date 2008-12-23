Banker Suicide At HSBC

The reports of growing suicides on Wall Street are a bit dubious, but stories like these back them up:



TimesOnline: An HSBC banker has been found hanged at a five-star hotel, after apparently committing suicide.

Christen Schnor, 49, was found by a hotel worker hanging by a belt in the closet of his £500-a-night suite at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower hotel in Knightsbridge, West London. A note was found by his naked body.

Mr Schnor worked at the bank’s offices at Canary Wharf, East London. He earned a six-figure salary as head of insurance with responsibility for Britain and the Middle East. Scotland Yard said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the Danish-born banker.

See Also:

Wall Street Suicides: Why So Sad?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.