Banker Gets Probation And Community Service For Stealing Meat Slicer From Foreclosed Inn

Photo: Wikipedia

Shawn DeCelle, a former bank agent, admitted he stole a meat slicer, bowls, chairs, steamer trays and a bunch of other stuff from a foreclosed bed and breakfast in upstate New York, AP reported. [via WSJ]DeCelle, 44, stole the items from Marie’s Dream House in West Kill, Greene County, which was under foreclosure, AP reported.



Although it sounds ridiculous, it’s some pretty serious stuff.

Those items were technically the property of his former employer, Quantum Bank.

He pleaded guilty to embezzlement in federal court back in June for stealing the kitchenware.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,000 in restitution to the bank, the report said. He will also have to serve 100 hours of community service.

DeCelle graduated from the State University of New York College at Oneonta, according to his LinkedIn. He’s currently engaged, according to his Facebook.

He now lists his employment as president of A Model Mortgage Group Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.