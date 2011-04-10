British Banker Dies In Fall From Rooftop Bar At A Luxury Singapore Hotel

Photo: Rajesh Vijayarajan Photography on flickr

A British banker died after falling nearly 100 feet from the rooftop bar of the historic Fullerton Hotel in Singapore.William Hart, 37, was the head of sales at Bank of China International.



Witnesses saw Hart climb over a metal railing and glass barrier. Although the cause of death is unknown, some have speculated that he was involved in a game of dare, according to the Staits Times.

The case has been listed as an “unnatural death.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.