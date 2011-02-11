Check Out The Gorgeous Mansion That An Investment Banker Wants To "Rip Apart Piece By Piece"

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Simon Rose, CEO of Dahlman Rose & Co., just bought the historic Belle Meade estate in the Hamptons for $5.4 million. Belle Meade was built in 1906, and is said to be one of the final master pieces of architect Stanford White of McKim, Meade and White.But Rose feels the beautifully detailed home that was featured in Martha Stewart’s book Weddings, has lost some of its charm. Listing agent, Enzo Morabito of Prudential Elliman Real Estate said (via Newsday.com), “He’s ripping it apart piece by piece to recreate it to its former glory as intended by the famed architect Stanfor White.”



