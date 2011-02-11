Check Out The Gorgeous Mansion That An Investment Banker Wants To "Rip Apart Piece By Piece"

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Simon Rose, CEO of Dahlman Rose & Co., just bought the historic Belle Meade estate in the Hamptons for $5.4 million. Belle Meade was built in 1906, and is said to be one of the final master pieces of architect Stanford White of McKim, Meade and White.But Rose feels the beautifully detailed home that was featured in Martha Stewart’s book Weddings, has lost some of its charm. Listing agent, Enzo Morabito of Prudential Elliman Real Estate said (via Newsday.com), “He’s ripping it apart piece by piece to recreate it to its former glory as intended by the famed architect Stanfor White.”

The home is about 9,000 square feet

And it's on 3.5 acres of land

Just a few blocks away from the ocean

There's a huge lawn for summer games

Beautiful wide open entry way

But here's where we understand Rose's desire to redecorate

The interior decorating could definitely use some work

The cute, old style kitchen

Here's the dining room

There seems to be a fireplace in every room

One of the 11 bedrooms

Here's an older view of the house -- this is what Rose wants to recreate

It looks even bigger and more gorgeous than the one there now

