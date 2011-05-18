The Biggest Banker Sex Scandals Of All Time

Photo: AP
DSK is far from the only banker to become embroiled in a sex scandal.Some sex scandals end fatally, like the Milkshake Murder and the Cecile Brossard ‘sex game gone wrong’ killing.
Others are just weird — like the financial adviser who ejaculated into his female co-workers drink bottle multiple times.
Main players: Peter Detwiler, then-vice chairman of stock brokerage E.F. Hutton; Robert West, then-Tesoro Petroleum Chairman; and one prostitute.
The scandal: West wanted Detwiler to hire a blonde prostitute for the Trinidad & Tobago finance minister, because the state was considering a tax that would have been bad for Tesoro. West then admitted he'd authorised a $3,000 payment for the prostitute.
In the aftermath: Tesoro settled a lawsuit with Trinidad & Tobago, paying $2.8 million for wire and mail fraud, racketeering, bribery, as well as violations of prostitution laws.
The main players: James McDermott, then CEO of investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Kathryn Gannon, a Canadian porn star known as 'Marilyn Star.'
The scandal: McDermott -- married with two kids -- was arrested in 1999 for tipping porn star Gannon, who was his mistress, on 5 impending bank deals. She earned $88,000 trading on the tips. He served 5 months in prison and was fined $25,000.
In the aftermath: they were both convicted of insider trading in 2000.
Source: Time, via the WSJ
The main players: Lord John Browne, then CEO of BP and a Goldman Sachs director, and his lover Jeff Chevalier.
The scandal: After the pair broke up, Chevalier alleged that Browne allowed BP funds to be 'used to set him up in business.' Browne then lied in court about how he met Chevalier, when he was trying to get an injunction against a newspaper about the relationship. Browne said they met while jogging; he'd really met him on an online escort service.
In the aftermath: Browne resigned from his posts at Goldman and BP.
Main players: Paul Eustace, a Canadian hedge fund manager; and 21-year-old stripper Denise Nadeau.
The scandal: Eustace cheated on his wife with Denise for at least a year, and lied to investors -- he used their money to buy his mistress $1 million worth of presents, including breast implants and trips to Bermuda, and stole about $2 million in total from clients.
In the aftermath: Eustace admitted to the cheating and stealing after his firm was shut down by regulators. He was banned from commodities trading for life.
The main players: Nancy Kissel and her husband Robert Kissel, at the time a Merrill Lynch executive.
The scandal: Robert was found bludgeoned and wrapped in carpet and plastic days after he was killed. It turned out Nancy gave him a milkshake laced with sedatives, then smashed his head in a heavy ornament. She said she was temporarily insane when she did it.
She says her husband had forced her to have 'painful anal sex for five years before his death, and was trying to do so again at the time she killed him.' Prosecutors say Nancy killed Robert so she could get $18 million in life insurance, then shack up with her lover, a TV repairman from Vermont.
In the aftermath: She was sentenced to life imprisonment.
The main players: Six women who worked for Dresdner Kleinwort, and their male co-workers.
The scandal: The ladies sued the bank in 2006 for $1.4 billion. They said that male execs bullied them, and entertained clients at strip clubs and brought prostitutes back to the office. One of the women said her boss had ridiculed her, calling her the 'Pamela Anderson of trading.'
In the aftermath: The case was settled out of court in 2007.
The main players: Cecile Brossard and Edouard Stern, a billionaire French banker who was buddies with Sarkozy.
The scandal: Brossard shot her boyfriend of 4 years, Stern, at his penthouse in Switzerland during a sex game gone wrong in '05. He was found dead with two bullet holes in his head and two in his torso, dressed in a full-body latex suit.
She said he was manipulative and had driven her to temporary insanity by tormenting her over a million-dollar gift he'd taken back, saying: 'A million dollars is a lot of money to pay for a whore.'
In the aftermath: Brossard was freed from jail after 18 months. She'd actually already served half of the sentence she was given in remand before the trial started.
The main players: Hedge fund mogul, former Bear Stearns trader Jeffrey Epstein, underage girls from South America, Europe and the former USSR -- perhaps up to 33 of them.
The scandal: Epstein admitted to sex with a minor, but prosecutors estimated that there may have been up to 40 girls from around the world who were victims, including three 12-year-old girls ordered from France as a 'birthday gift.' Numerous girls filed lawsuits accusing him of recruiting them to perform 'massages' at his mansion in Palm Beach.
In the aftermath: Epstein settled in at least four of the cases, and is free after after serving 5 years under house arrest.
The main players: Michael Lallana and 'Tiffany G,' who both worked at Northwestern Mutual Financial
The scandal: Lallana ejaculated into Tiffany's drink bottle without her knowing, twice, and she drank it. After the second time, Tiffany assumed her water tasted strange for one reason, and had her boyfriend ejaculate into a water bottle to see if her suspicion was right.
Lallana 'admitted in a taped interview that he ejaculated into an 'attractive' co-worker's water bottle because 'her lips had touched it.''
The aftermath: He was found guilty of assault, battery and that he did what he did 'for sexual gratification.'
The main players: Colin Birch, an ex-Deutsche Banker, and two escorts.
The scandal: Birch, a married father of two, who lost his job as an assistant VP a few weeks earlier offered the 2 women cash to conduct a mock execution on him in the woods. The call girls found Birch hanging from a tree in Kent after leaving him briefly, but couldn't revive him.
The aftermath: In the end the two girls didn't face criminal charges, and it was revealed that weeks earlier Birch had already paid 5 or 6 escorts to abuse him.
The main players: Property analyst and pole-dancer, Danielle Spencer, model Priscilla Ferreira, and HSBC analyst Toby Carroll.
The scandal: All three were arrested for having extra-marital sex in the UAE. Priscilla, who had been dating Toby, walked in on the other two after a one-night stand, started slashing furniture, and the police were called.
Because it's illegal to have ex-marital sex in Dubai, all three were arrested and then spent one month in jail not knowing if they'd ever get out.
In the aftermath: After a month in jail, all three were released, Amazingly, the two women, who had to share a mattress in jail, became friends.
The main players: Dominique Strauss-Kahn, aka DSK, the head of the IMF and potential French president, and a chambermaid from the Sofitel hotel.
The scandal: She alleged he came out of the bathroom naked, chased her and sexually assaulted her in a luxury suite at the Sofitel in New York. He is arrested, not granted bail, forced into home imprisonment and resigns from the IMF. The victim is described as quiet and religious.
Now: DSK is supposed to be in court on July 18.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.