The Biggest Banker Sex Scandals Of All Time

The main players: Nancy Kissel and her husband Robert Kissel, at the time a Merrill Lynch executive.

The scandal: Robert was found bludgeoned and wrapped in carpet and plastic days after he was killed. It turned out Nancy gave him a milkshake laced with sedatives, then smashed his head in a heavy ornament. She said she was temporarily insane when she did it.

She says her husband had forced her to have 'painful anal sex for five years before his death, and was trying to do so again at the time she killed him.' Prosecutors say Nancy killed Robert so she could get $18 million in life insurance, then shack up with her lover, a TV repairman from Vermont.

In the aftermath: She was sentenced to life imprisonment.



