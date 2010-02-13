Actually, Banker Pay Surged Like Crazy In The UK This Year

eFinancialCareers polled 694 bankers and found that after Alistair Darling’s bonus tax this year, banker pay increased substantially in the UK.
50-seven per cent of 694 UK banking and finance professionals quizzed about their 2009 payouts said bonuses had risen on average by more than 100%. (Via DealBook.)
Broken down bank by bank, here is how eFinancialCareers estimates most bankers’ pay improved at each UK bank:
BofA Merrill Lynch
Citigroup
Morgan Stanley
UBS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.