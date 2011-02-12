Inside The Offices Of 11 Of Wall Street's Most Powerful People

While it may not be necessary to feng-shui your office to aid productivity, a positive work environment is definitely key to success.
And for the chief executive of a firm, it’s basically a non-negotiable.
In most long-form profiles of powerful Wall Streeters, we find out what makes the space in which they work unique.
Some CEO’s have quirky decorations, and other offices are way more low-key then you might expect.
Either way, how a banker or hedge funder surrounds himself in the office says something about who they are and what they value.
In his office, the Morgan Stanley CEO keeps 'a pair of boxing gloves signed by Muhammad Ali and a framed 2001 newspaper profile dubbing him 'Mr. Optimistic.' '
Read more at the Business Insider.
Steve Cohen sits at a desk right in the middle of the trading floor, surrounded by 8 monitors. On and around his desk there's: a photo of Cohen and his wife Alexandra, an extra pair of pants, two stacks of quarters, a bottle of water, an old school digital alarm clock, 1990s computer speakers, a box of candy with a ribbon, a computer wrist rest and textbooks.
The office is also said to be like 'a small scale art gallery, with works by Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol hanging near the trading floor.'
Sender has a corner office at Exis' Soho loft. He sits in a 'science-fiction command centre,' looking out at the sound-proof, dark trading floor (the lighting is as low as a movie theatre), over his 20 four glowing monitors.'
The office is also fine-art heavy, with a Dan Flavin hanging in one corner, a John Currin on display in a conference room. There's an Ed Ruscha outside the trading room, and a Kara Walker mural in the hallway.
Buffett is known for his low-key environs. His office is 'modest,' and he sits at the same 'plain wooden desk' used by his father.
His first tax return is framed in his office, and so is a 'certificate from the Dale Carnegie course that he completed in 1952, which now sits above his sofa, and the rest of his office is full of photographs of family and friends, which clearly illustrates that his life is far more than just dollars and profits.' There's also a portrait of his father.
BofA chief Brian Moynihan has three offices, and 'he put up family photos at the bank's Charlotte, N.C., headquarters.'
Source: WSJ, via Daily Intel
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.