A New Development In The Dubai HSBC Banker Sex Scandal

Danielle and Toby.

That HSBC banker, Toby Carroll, who was embroiled in the extra-marital sex scandal in Dubai, now claims he didn’t have sex with either of the two women involved, Stuff.co.nz reports.As a reminder, this is what allegedly happened:



Banker Toby and former property analyst Danielle Spencer hook up one night in Dubai

Toby’s ex-girlfriend Priscila Ferreira walks in on them, loses it and starts slashing furniture with a knife

Toby calls the police and all three get thrown in jail because it’s illegal to have extra-marital sex in the UAE.

(A more detailed version of what happened is here)In front of a Dubai court, Toby Caroll said he did not have sex with either Danielle Spencer or Priscila Ferriera.

Obviously, if he didn’t have sex with either of them, then he can’t be charged with having ilegal extra-marital sex.

Priscila, who is a Brazilian model, is backing up his story. She denied having sex with Toby (and also denied threatening the other two when she walked in on them that fateful morning. However, she did say: “I got drunk“).

Danielle also denied having sex with Toby. Sidenote: she was initially stopped from walking into the court building because she was wearing a skirt, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Now besties after their jail stint, the two women share the same lawyer. We’ll find out the court’s decision in coming days.

The international trio spent over a month in jail in Dubai before being released last month.

