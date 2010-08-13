Banker Fired For Typing "Where's A Good Strip Club?" Into Bloomberg Help Terminal

Someone at a UK investment bank got fired after a Bloomberg terminal training session yesterday.



Apparently during the part of the session when the bankers were learning how to use the “help” button, he typed questions like:

“Where is a good strip club?”

“Where’s the nearest place to Canary Wharf to buy porn?”

The bad news: Bloomberg told the bank what he asked, and he was fired, according to This is London.

The good news: the banker asked more than one question, so the Bloomberg specialist who answers the IM conversation that is prompted by the “help” button must have been helpful or he would have given up after just one. So FYI if you have a Bloomberg terminal at home, they can help you with stuff like that. Also, his or her name wasn’t released.

