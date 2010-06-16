Banker Finds That The Only Difference Between A Killer And Himself Is His Elite Schooling

The writer of a new book, The Other Wes Moore, recently released a tale of two young Wes Moores who, after similar upbringings, ended up in very different places.



One was charged with killing and is in jail and The Other Wes Moore, who wrote the book, became a banker.

The two both grew up in poor households, but the banker’s mother pushed him into an elite private school and then military school.

The killer’s mother didn’t, and he’s now ended up in jail after a string of bad luck.

Writes Nicolas Kristof of the Dayton Daily News:

Both Wes Moores had troubled youths in blighted neighborhoods, difficulties in school, clashes with authority and unpleasant encounters with police handcuffs.

Their different lives, he writes, prove that mentoring and support are hugely important to bridge the gap from poverty to middle class-ship.

