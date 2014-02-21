The Bankers That Worked On The Facebook-WhatsApp Deal Could Make More Than $US80 Million In Fees

Techcrunch TV screenshot Morgan Stanley technology banker Michael Grimes

The two investment banks that worked on the $19 billion Facebook acquisition of popular messenger app WhatsApp could make more than $US80 million in advisory fees, according to preliminary estimates.

Dealbook reports that M&A advisory firm Freeman Consulting Services estimates that Facebook’s advisor Allen & Co. could make $US32 to $US41 million.

Morgan Stanley, the bank that advised WhatsApp, could make between $US35 and $US45 million, according to Freeman’s calculations.

Morgan Stanley’s co-head of global technology banking Michael Grimes — who lead Facebook’s problematic initial public offering — was the banker who helped advise WhatsApp on the sale, according to Dealbook.

