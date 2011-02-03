There's One colour Your Tie Should Never Be If You're Meeting With A London Banker

Photo: Fabsugar

It seems there are all sorts of unwritten rules when it comes to banker style.For example, at Goldman Sachs, you can’t wear a pair of Ferragamo loafers if you’re an analyst or associate; they’re a status symbol, and donning a pair too early is not cool.



And it turns out that bankers across the pond have their own set of style rules too.

We hear from a source who works with bankers every day that there is one thing you should never do if you’re meeting with a “City,” aka, London banker.

Our source was all dressed up and ready to go to a meeting with a new client at a global, London-based bank, when someone said to him:

You can’t wear that. You can’t wear that tie.

Our source was confused about what was wrong with his cool new brown tie and asked why.

The response:

Brown isn’t a City colour.

Well, there was only one thing to do (unless he wanted the new client to become a non-client) — he ripped off his brown suit accessory, and raced to a buy a new one just in time for the meeting.

