28-Year-Old Investment Banker Dies In Apparent Suicide

Another investment banker has died in an apparent suicide.

The New York Post reports that 28-year-old Kenneth Bellando died after apparently jumping from the roof of his six-story Upper East Side apartment building last week.

Bellando worked as an associate at Levy Capital Partners, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked at Paragon Capital Partners and JPMorgan Chase.

He graduated from Georgetown University in 2007, his Facebook page shows.

Over the past couple of months, there’s been a spate of suicides amongst financial services employees.

