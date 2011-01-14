Banker Caught Stealing Cash Red-Handed, And Says 'Oh Good You Caught Me!'

When a financial planning advisor working at a Santander Bank branch was caught on tape putting $7,900 in cash into his pockets in a back room, he was delighted.



He had a perfectly reasonable explanation for taking the cash: to highlight the “lax security” at the bank.

Of course there are doubters who call this a mere “claim,” rather than the real story (perhaps because the alleged thief, Steven Heer, didn’t tell anyone at the bank that he was planning to test the security), but we here subscribe to the “innocent until proven guilty” philosophy.

Unfortunately, being caught on tape fulfils most of the requirements necessary to be “proven guilty,” so this happened:

Heer was sentenced to jail for eight months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work. Heer, who has since been fired by the bank, has repaid the cash and was also ordered to pay £532 costs.

Heer’s lawyer Roy Patterson said: “He still can’t explain why he did it in the way he did. He’s disgusted at the shame he has brought on his family.”

30-year old Heer had worked at the bank’s branch in Wolverhampton, central England for 10 years making £40,000 a year.

