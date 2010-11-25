Banker So Dedicated To Catching A Fish Lets It Pulls Him Overboard And Keeps Fighting

On a fishing trip in Russia’s South, a banker was so dedicated to catching his prize fish that he fought and he fought and then he let it pull him overboard – and then he kept fighting.



The 56-year old banker in this story, a hero who is anonymous at the moment, didn’t stop fighting until he fell into ice cold Russian waters when he luckily, was able to flag down a border service boat that was passing by.

A spokesman for the company that owns the rescue boat described the amazing event like this:

“While trying to bring in the big fish on his hook, the 56-year-old man leaned over the boat’s side, lost his balance and fell overboard.”

The banker “was so deeply fascinated with the hefty nibble that he forgot about safety precautions.”

If that isn’t a metaphor, and someone shouldn’t try to find this man and poach him because he’ll clearly fight for an edge with the same ferocity at your company, we don’t know what is.

