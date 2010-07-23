Meet The Fighting Financiers Who Graciously Got Socked In The Face Last Night For Charity

Last night Al Gore’s son, “Kid Blanco” got a lot of attention for a controversial boxing match against Oppenheimer’s Ken “The Carnivore” Cunningham.



But just because they aren’t famous, let’s not disregard the nine other worthy opponents who suited up for charity.

These fighting financiers deserve just as much attention as Gore, if not more.

Mike Camarra: The Anvil Mike Camarra, Greenline Trading 37 5'8 170 LBS. What is your favourite workout song? Lately it's been Public Enemy - 'Shut 'em down' After the fight are you throwing in the towel or looking forward to next year? If the opportunity to fight again presents itself, I'm in. If not, I won't miss getting punched in the face. Miguel Vias: El Galan Miguel Vias, SMG Capital 32 5'9 175 LBS. If you could box anyone, who would it be? This may or may not include a knock out. I have to be honest, if I could guarantee that he wouldn't literally knock the life out of me, I think it would be interesting to find out what it feels like to get hit by Mike Tyson. After the fight are you throwing in the towel or looking forward to next year? I will see you next year, regardless. Ken Cunningham: The Carnivore Ken Cunningham, Oppenheimer 32 5'11 200 LBS How would you describe your boxing style? Clinical damage. You have to make people pay for their mistakes. What do you think is your winning advantage? Nothing sets me apart from the competition. We were all crazy enough to sign up for this so I suspect we have many more similarities than differences. Arnold Kang: Yellow Fever Arnold Kang, Marathon Asset Management 28 5'11 175 LBS What do you predict for the outcome of your fight? Blood on my side or the other. What is your favourite workout song? Kevin Rudolf - 'I Made it' Keith Collazo: The Machete Keith Collazo, Toqueville Asset Management 30 5'11 195 LBS. Austin Philbin: Monkey Fist Austin Philbin, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney 31, 5'10 160 LBS How would you describe your boxing style? My boxing style is smilar to Super Macho Man from Mike Tyson's Punchout, without the over-developed pectoral muscles. I am not sure if the spinnig uppercut is legal in amateur boxing, but it is a great KO punch. Jonathan Devirian: Rubber Band Man Jonathan Devirian, Cohen and Company 32, 5'11 170 LBS. Have you ever had any prior boxing experience? Do video games count? If you could box anyone, who would it be? This may or may not include a knock out. Any of those tourists that clog up the sidewalks. After the fight are you throwing in the towel or looking forward to next year? May toss the towel but never out of arm's reach, never know if I'll want to pick it back up Lisa Evanson: RIng Rage Lisa Evanson, Scottrade 25, 5'8 150 LBS If you could box anyone, who would it be? This may or may not include a knock out. I would box my co-worker JT. He's always picking on me, sp I'd want to pick a real fight with him. What is your favourite workout song? 'Fighter' by Christina Aguilera Albert Gore Jr: Kid Blanco Albert Gore Jr, Strategic Capital Partners 27, 6'0 200 LBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.