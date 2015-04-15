A banker is being sued for allegedly renting out his downtown NYC rent-stabilised apartment on Airbnb

An investment banker is being sued by a real estate company for allegedly renting out his rent-stabilised apartment on room-sharing site Airbnb, Observer reports, citing court documents.

William Terry Krueger, a 20-year Wall Street veteran and cofounder of Nova Capital Partners, and the other tenant, Adrienne Kennedy, are paying just $US1,093.21 per month for Unit 5SW at 118-120 Duane Street in Tribeca, the report said.

According to a lawsuit filed by real estate developer United American Land, the couple was allegedly renting the unit to tourists on Airbnb for $US290 to $US450 per night with a four-night minimum stay.

It’s illegal in New York City to rent an apartment out to anyone for fewer than 30 days.

Read more at Observer.com.

