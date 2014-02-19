Banker Arrested For Allegedly Hitting A Guy With A Beer Bottle In An NYC Nightclub

Foursquare user/ Neil S. The Electric Room at the Dream Downtown in Manhattan

Banker Julia Kadioglu was arrested last month for allegedly hitting a guy on the head with a beer bottle in an NYC night club, the New York Post reports citing unnamed police sources.

According to the report, Kadioglu’s date Till Bechtolsheimer bumped into Daniel Kurkowski on the dancefloor. Kurkowski allegedly shoved Bechtolsheimer back before Kadioglu allegedly hit him with her Stella Artois bottle, the report said.

The alleged incident happened at Dream Hotel’s Electric Room in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood on January 19th. Kadioglu was taken out of the club in handcuffs, the report said.

Kadioglu’s attorney told the Post that his client is innocent.

The Post report said that Kadioglu works at HSBC.

We tried emailing Kadioglu at her HSBC email address and received a delivery failure message. We also called Kadioglu’s desk at HSBC and were told that she’s no longer there.

Kadioglu left the bank in the first half of 2013, Business Insider has learned.

HSBC declined to comment.

Kadioglu’s Linkedin profile says that she works in derivatives and structured products at HSBC. FINRA records show that she’s been employed by HSBC both in London and New York since 2005.

She also attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland from 2001 until 2005, the records show. She was at the prestigious university during the same time as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She’s also a runner and a triathlete, race records on website Athlinks show. She has some pretty solid race times, too.

She also volunteers with the Bowery Mission.

