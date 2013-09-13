UBS Banker Arrested For Allegedly Punching A Nightclub Bouncer And Leaving Him In A Coma

A UBS banker was arrested in Sydney, Australia last weekend after allegedly punching a night club bouncer leaving him in a coma,

The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The banker is 32-year-old James Ian Longworth, who reportedly works in the market support division of UBS.

Longworth told the court that Bar 333’s security guard Fady Taiba “made fun” of him and that he had “too much to drink” and he “just snapped.”

Taiba wouldn’t let Longworth and his friends in the club because they were too intoxicated, the SMH report said citing police.

According to the report, police allege that Longworth hit Taiba when he was looking away. The bouncer fell and hit his head on a tiled floor.

According to The Daily Telegraph, as of yesterday Taiba was still unconscious and induced a coma in the hospital. Following the incident, he had an emergency surgery and part of his skull was removed, the report said.

Longworth got out on bail of more than $US1 million, according to The Daily Telegraph. He’s not allowed to drink or leave the country.

