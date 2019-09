The market isn’t buying Barclays’ promise of great earnings. The UK bank is down 40%. Bank of America (BAC) is now 17% closer to $0, which is where it should be, and Citigroup is down 11%. Ugly, ugly, ugly.



Oh and State Street (STT), which should be boring: down 51%!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.