Bank Stocks Lift Market Ahead Of Earnings

What looked like a bad day turned green courtesy of bank stocks, which soared ahead of some big earnings coming up.



Citigroup (C) rallied 24%, Bank of America (BAC) gained 16% and Goldman Sachs — which reports tomorrow morning — gained 6.6%.

The Dow still ticked down a little bit, but held the 8,000 level. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ were up a few points each.

