Bank Stocks Lift Market Ahead Of Earnings

What looked like a bad day turned green courtesy of bank stocks, which soared ahead of some big earnings coming up.
Citigroup (C) rallied 24%, Bank of America (BAC) gained 16% and Goldman Sachs — which reports tomorrow morning — gained 6.6%.
The Dow still ticked down a little bit, but held the 8,000 level. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ were up a few points each.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.