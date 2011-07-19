A Full Tally Of Today's Bank Stock Carnage

Photo: conorwithonen, Flickr

We already mentioned how Bank of America is getting killed today, but we just wanted to run down the carnage across the board:

Citigroup -3.57%

Bank of America -3.60%

Wells Fargo, 2.57%

Regions Financial -4.5%

Morgan Stanley -3.22%

Goldman Sachs -1.21%

As for non-US banks, it’s worse:



UniCredit (Italy) -6.3%

SocGen -5.5%

Deutsche Bank -3.75%

RBS -7.07%

So what’s eating the bank stocks? Greece, the debt ceiling, legal worries, slowdown worries, worries about the lack of appetite for future bailouts, and so on and so on.

