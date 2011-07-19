A Full Tally Of Today's Bank Stock Carnage

Photo: conorwithonen, Flickr
We already mentioned how Bank of America is getting killed today, but we just wanted to run down the carnage across the board:
- Citigroup -3.57%
- Bank of America -3.60%
- Wells Fargo, 2.57%
- Regions Financial -4.5%
- Morgan Stanley -3.22%
- Goldman Sachs -1.21%
As for non-US banks, it’s worse:
- UniCredit (Italy) -6.3%
- SocGen -5.5%
- Deutsche Bank -3.75%
- RBS -7.07%
So what’s eating the bank stocks? Greece, the debt ceiling, legal worries, slowdown worries, worries about the lack of appetite for future bailouts, and so on and so on.
