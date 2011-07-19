A Full Tally Of Today's Bank Stock Carnage

Joe Weisenthal
Photo: conorwithonen, Flickr

We already mentioned how Bank of America is getting killed today, but we just wanted to run down the carnage across the board:

  • Citigroup -3.57%
  • Bank of America -3.60%
  • Wells Fargo, 2.57%
  • Regions Financial -4.5%
  • Morgan Stanley -3.22%
  • Goldman Sachs -1.21%

As for non-US banks, it’s worse:

  • UniCredit (Italy) -6.3%
  • SocGen -5.5%
  • Deutsche Bank -3.75%
  • RBS -7.07%

So what’s eating the bank stocks? Greece, the debt ceiling, legal worries, slowdown worries, worries about the lack of appetite for future bailouts, and so on and so on.

