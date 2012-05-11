Big US Banks Are Tanking After JP Morgan's SHOCK Announcement

Lisa Du
JP Morgan Chase

The big shocker of the afternoon has been JPMorgan’s surprise conference call after releasing their 10-Q.

Turns out, the bank suffered a $2 billion loss related to a synthetic derivative portfolio they had set up to hedge a possible downturn in the economy. (We think it has to do with the so-called London whale, but JPM CEO Jamie Dimon isn’t commenting.)

Not surprising, JPM stock has tanked in after-hours trading. It’s down around 5.7% right now.

In addition, other large-cap banks are falling with JP Morgan (along with markets around the world), most likely due to a loss of confidence in the whole financial industry and also because JPM was doing business with these other banks and the effect on that is still yet unknown.

Here’s a run-down:

  • Bank of America (BAC): – 2.73%
  • Citigroup (C): – 3.49%
  • Goldman Sachs (GS): – 2.18%
  • Morgan Stanley (MS): – 2.3%
  • Wells Fargo (WFC): -2.02%

Note that most of these banks had originally closed in the green for the day, with the exception of BAC and GS, which were down less than 1%.

