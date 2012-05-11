Big US Banks Are Tanking After JP Morgan's SHOCK Announcement

The big shocker of the afternoon has been JPMorgan’s surprise conference call after releasing their 10-Q.
Turns out, the bank suffered a $2 billion loss related to a synthetic derivative portfolio they had set up to hedge a possible downturn in the economy. (We think it has to do with the so-called London whale, but JPM CEO Jamie Dimon isn’t commenting.)
Not surprising, JPM stock has tanked in after-hours trading. It’s down around 5.7% right now.
In addition, other large-cap banks are falling with JP Morgan (along with markets around the world), most likely due to a loss of confidence in the whole financial industry and also because JPM was doing business with these other banks and the effect on that is still yet unknown.
Here’s a run-down:
- Bank of America (BAC): – 2.73%
- Citigroup (C): – 3.49%
- Goldman Sachs (GS): – 2.18%
- Morgan Stanley (MS): – 2.3%
- Wells Fargo (WFC): -2.02%
Note that most of these banks had originally closed in the green for the day, with the exception of BAC and GS, which were down less than 1%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.