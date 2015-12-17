Bank stocks had a huge day

Getty Images Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen listens during an annual Womens History Month reception honouring herself hosted by U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) March 25, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

It was a good day for Wall Street on Wednesday.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo all moved 2% higher or more in trading after the Federal Reserve made the decision to lift off from its long-standing policy of 0% interest rates.

As interest rates go up, banks should be able to improve their net-interest margin, or the difference between their cost of funding and lending rates.

The industry as a whole is expected to reap billions of dollars in additional revenues through interest income as interest rates start moving higher.

That has investors and analysts bullish on the financials sector.

Here are today’s gains, in chart form.

Google Finance Banks’ shares rose in the wake of the Fed’s rate hike decision.

