Bank Stocks Are Going Bonkers

Stocks are rallying today on the tail of good existing US home sales figures.The financial sector is going nuts today.
Genworth Financial (GNW): Up 7.3%
JPMorgan Chase (JPM): Up 5.3%
Morgan Stanley (MS): Up 4.6%
Citigroup (C): Up 4.3%
Bank of America (BAC) Up 3.9%
E*Trade (ETFC): Up 3.4%
Goldman Sachs (GS): Up 3.0%
Principal Financial (PFG): Up 2.9%
Wells Fargo (WFC): Up 2.7%
Prudential (PRU): Up 2.5%
Bonus: Two retailers are also seeing its stock soar
Urban Outfitters (URBN): Up 6.9% — Urban Outfitters posted better than expected first quarter profits, and are subsequently leading the pack in the S&P 500 today.
Best Buy (BBY): Up 2.9% – The electronics retailer beat earnings estimates, same-store sales continue to fall.
