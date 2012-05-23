Bank Stocks Are Going Bonkers

Photo: AP Images

Stocks are rallying today on the tail of good existing US home sales figures.The financial sector is going nuts today.



Genworth Financial (GNW): Up 7.3%

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): Up 5.3%

Morgan Stanley (MS): Up 4.6%

Citigroup (C): Up 4.3%

Bank of America (BAC) Up 3.9%

E*Trade (ETFC): Up 3.4%

Goldman Sachs (GS): Up 3.0%

Principal Financial (PFG): Up 2.9%

Wells Fargo (WFC): Up 2.7%

Prudential (PRU): Up 2.5%

Bonus: Two retailers are also seeing its stock soar



Urban Outfitters (URBN): Up 6.9% — Urban Outfitters posted better than expected first quarter profits, and are subsequently leading the pack in the S&P 500 today.

Best Buy (BBY): Up 2.9% – The electronics retailer beat earnings estimates, same-store sales continue to fall.

