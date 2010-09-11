Here's What Everyone Says About The Top Banks To Work For Right Now

The career website The Vault ranked the 50 best banks from #1 on down based on “prestige.”



The bank at number one is obvious, Goldman Sachs. The banks filling the rest of the ranks are pretty surprising, like Morgan Stanley, which trails far behind UBS and Citi.

But it’s actually not the prestige, but rather the “scoop,” the best things people had to say about the banks’ reputation, that gives the survey the most value.

The 1,348 bankers who took part in the survey agree. They said that they care more about the “firm culture” than the firm’s prestige.

Yet weirdly, at most of the top ranked banks, people say you’ll never leave work.

