Bank Prepaid Cards Have Gotten Way More Consumer-Friendly

A previous NerdWallet study found that prepaid debit cards rarely lived up to their promise of transparency and fewer, lower, simpler fees – but that was before the American Express Bluebird and others came onto the scene.Issued by traditional financial institutions, these new offers have simple pricing structures and consistently deliver budgetary control without the steep cost.



New pricing model more familiar and transparent

Traditional prepaid cards often charged “bleeder” fees, levying $1-5 charges for basic services such as ATM use, cash reloads, and even transactions. They would also charge for declines, account opening and closing, and occasionally even allow overdrafts. This a-la-carte pricing model often incorrectly seemed favourable to checking accounts, which charged a monthly fee in lieu of per-incident fees for core services.

However, the new bank-issued cards have a more transparent pricing model, similar to that of checking accounts: A monthly fee, which in some cases can be waived, as well as fees for ancillary services such as paper statements or replacement cards. And unlike checking accounts, consumers will not have to pay for overdraft fees. These cards are far more affordable, and for certain consumers, can even be cheaper than checking accounts at those very same banks.

NerdWallet analysis: Traditional versus bank-issued prepaid

NerdWallet compared 6 bank-issued prepaid cards (as well as the American Express Bluebird) with 31 “old guard” prepaids: 25 pay-monthly cards and 6 pay-as-you-go ones.

We looked at the fees that each category of cards charged for core services such as loading, transactions, ATM use and account maintenance, and found bank-issued cards to be cheaper in almost every case.

We assume that the user does not use direct deposit, does not meet any load requirements and holds the card for one year.

Core only: Someone who uses only the most basic of services: transactions and cash reloads.

Price-insensitive: Someone who makes ATM withdrawals and balance inquiries, and calls customer support once per month, even though those services can be costly.

Heavy use: Someone who uses their card often, with 2 ATM withdrawals and balance inquiries, and 25% more transactions than the core user.

Decline and loss: Someone who has 4 ATM declines and one lost card in a year.

Est. Annual Cost Bank-Issued Traditional Traditional Pay-Go Core $59.40 $207.15 $222.25 Price-Insensitive $59.40 $346.95 $377.65 Heavy Use $59.40 $381.15 $436.45 Decline & Loss $64.40 $221.70 $239.60Note that:

The bank-issued cards cost about the same, irrespective of the consumer’s ATM or transaction habits. This speaks to the cards’ transparency, as a casual consumer would have difficulty calculating a card’s cost as it varies based on his own behaviour.

The figures reflect the cost to the consumer, not fees paid to the card: it includes ATM surcharges (estimated at $2.40) and cash reload fees paid to third parties.

Fee breakdown: Bank-issued versus traditional prepaid median fees

Fee Bank-Issued

(7 cards) Traditional-Monthly

(25 cards) Traditional-Pay-Go

(6 cards) Account Maintenance Activation $- $4.95 $7.45 Monthly Fee $4.95 $6.95 $- Basic Card Usage Cash Reload $- $4.95 $4.95 PIN Transaction $- $- $1.00 Signature Transaction $- $- $1.00 ATM Use In-Network ATM Withdrawal $- $2.00 $2.50 In-Network ATM Balance Inquiry $- $0.50 $0.50 % with In-Network ATMs 100% 24% 17% ATM Withdrawal, surcharge-adjusted $- $4.40 $4.65 ATM Balance Inquiry, surcharge-adjusted $- $2.85 $2.90 Customer Support Fees Replacement Card $5.00 $4.95 $6.95 Express Delivery Replacement Card $15.00 $30.00 $40.00 Live Customer Service* $- $- $0.75 Out-of-network ATM Fees Withdrawal, surcharge-adjusted $4.40 $4.65 $4.90 Balance Inquiry, surcharge-adjusted $1.00 $2.85 $2.90 ATM Decline Fees ATM Decline Fee $- $0.40 $0.70 Decline fee, surcharge-adjusted $- $2.40 $2.60*Adjusted to account for cards that waive the first live call per month.

Surcharge adjustment: One major benefit of bank-issued cards is that they provide surcharge-free access to ATMs, so consumers can avoid the extra $2-$3 fees. In order to include this cost, we added $2.40 (the average surcharge) to the ATM fee of every card that did not have an ATM network.

Clearly, the new guard of prepaid dominates in every use case. Our prepaid comparison toolshows that in a dynamic comparison, these new bank-issued cards win out nearly every time.

What this means for consumers

While consumers might well find that these prepaid debit cards are cheaper than even the checking accounts at those very same banks, credit unions still offer unconditionally free checking. These might well prove to be the least expensive offer, because they are fee-free even if the consumer does not use direct deposit or meet the minimum balance requirements.

Assumptions for the various use cases:

Fee Incurred per Month Core Only Price-Insensitive Decline & Loss Heavy Use Activation 1/12 1/12 1/12 1/12 Monthly Fee 1 1 1 1 ATM Withdrawal* 2 2 ATM Balance Inquiry* 1 2 Replacement Card 1/12 Live Customer Service 1 1 ATM Decline Fee* 1/3 *Surcharge-adjusted

Cards Included

Bank-Issued/New Guard Traditional – Pay Monthly Traditional – Pay-as-you-Go American Express Bluebird

BB&T MoneyAccount

Capital One Prepaid MasterCard

Chase Liquid

PNC SmartAccess Prepaid

U.S. Bank Convenient Cash Card

Wells Fargo Prepaid AccountNow Gold Prepaid Debit

ACE Elite FeeAdvantage

Baby Phat Prepaid RushCard Pay Monthly*

Baby Phat Prepaid RushCard Unlimited*

Bank Freedom Prepaid MasterCard

Control Prepaid MasterCard

Green Dot Card

H&R Block Emerald Card

Mango Prepaid Debit Card

MetaBank Silver PrePaid

mPower Visa Prepaid Card

NetSpend Prepaid (FeeAdvantage)

nFinanSe Prepaid Debit Card

ReadyDebit Platinum

ReadyDebit Select

Tom Joyner Reach Card

TransCash Visa Prepaid

Univision Prepaid Card

Vision Prepaid Premier

Walmart MoneyCard

Western Union Gold Visa Prepaid Card

Western Union Prepaid Debit Card

Wired Plastic

Yap Prepaid Debit Card

Young Money Prepaid Card AccountNow Visa Classic

ACE Elite Pay-As-You-Go

Baby Phat Prepaid RushCard Pay As You Go*

NetSpend Prepaid (Pay As You Go)

ReadyDebit Control

Vision Prepaid Preferred*We used the average activation fee of the various RushCards (Diamond, Baby Phat, etc.), which equals $9.70.

