How To Have Sex With Someone At Your Bank Or Hedge Fund Without Ending Your Career

Dating your co-worker isn’t exactly encouraged, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.And on Wall Street, dating co-workers is probably even harder because you’re there all the time and keep running into your love interest. Distracting.
So a young banker (who’s dating another banker) wrote into Here is the City for advice on how to carry out one such office romance.
Here is the City’s Dr. Love reassured the young Romeo: “Relax my darling. Dangerous liaisons are as common in your industry as an underwater stock option. Look around your office – my bet is that there are at least four individuals within your eyesight who are currently doing some dirty bond-pricing with a work colleague.”
She added, “the key to getting through what can be a very pleasant (although usually fairly short lived) experience, however, is to think with the part of your anatomy that is between your ears, and not that which is between your legs.”
We thought that Dr. Love’s tips sounded good, so we wanted to share the wisdom.
'Keep it real. Routines give people security, and changes stick out like a coco bond on a balance sheet.'
(Pam and Jim on The Office had this one down, in BI's opinion)
E-mails on your screen, his or her name on your cell phone, identical stories about that crazy weekend you just had with 'this guy/girl you know', holding hands in the office elevator (or worse) -- just shout 'affair.'
'You're an educated man or woman, so act that way. Believe me, the thrill of not getting caught is much more satisfying than a red-faced admission of guilt,' Here Is The City's Love Doctor says. 'Some of the best affairs I've ever had are so secret, even I don't know about them.'
'Banks and other financial firms mostly don't care who you deposit your genetic stocks with - as long as this doesn't impact your bottom line or seriously upset HR or Compliance.'
'However, if your counter party is a direct report, client or other potentially compromising figure, leverage your covered bond threefold, because you really don't want to get caught red handed.'
'Remember 'Fabulous Fab' from Goldman Sachs, whose soppy declarations of love intertwined with his not-so-cunning revelations about his clients have ended up with an unwanted date with a judge?'
Emails are archived and don't just disappear. They 'can (and will) be retrieved and used against you. Everyone has a cell phone -- text. And for that extra thrill, go poke her on Facebook.'
'Bankers are a notoriously clever bunch. Plausible deniability is key to maintaining the status quo, so try as best you can to hide any evidence of your insider trading -- keep the pillow talk for after-hours.'
'In the final analysis, the whole office will probably know what you are up to, but as long as you all pretend it's business as usual, you'll get away with it.'
'You can bet that all bars within a 10 minute walking-distance from your office will, at some point, be visited by people you work with, or people you know (even if they are there themselves on a romantic roadshow). A little (further) walk goes a long way.'
'If you are executing a high risk trade, and your boss finds out -- don't lie or offer to end it all, but have a risk management strategy in reserve. Think ahead about mitigating, minimising and managing all known risks.'
'If (probably when) your relationship fails your personal stress test, have an exit strategy already in place -- an internal move, jumping ship to a rival, etc. In extreme cases, a tour of duty abroad might hold an appeal.'
'A heat-of-the-moment unhedged trade could well lead to a long-term systemic problem. Remember, like a bonus, a night of passion can always be deferred.'
