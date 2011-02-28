How To Have Sex With Someone At Your Bank Or Hedge Fund Without Ending Your Career

Photo: YouTube

Dating your co-worker isn’t exactly encouraged, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.And on Wall Street, dating co-workers is probably even harder because you’re there all the time and keep running into your love interest. Distracting.



So a young banker (who’s dating another banker) wrote into Here is the City for advice on how to carry out one such office romance.

Here is the City’s Dr. Love reassured the young Romeo: “Relax my darling. Dangerous liaisons are as common in your industry as an underwater stock option. Look around your office – my bet is that there are at least four individuals within your eyesight who are currently doing some dirty bond-pricing with a work colleague.”

She added, “the key to getting through what can be a very pleasant (although usually fairly short lived) experience, however, is to think with the part of your anatomy that is between your ears, and not that which is between your legs.”

We thought that Dr. Love’s tips sounded good, so we wanted to share the wisdom.

