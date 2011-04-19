Another Flop Earnings Report From A Bank

Financials continue to be unimpressive this season, this time from Bank of New York.



The trust bank reported EPS of $.50, which is well below estimates of $.57.

Revenue of $3.64 billion was just shy of expectations.

This is consistent with what we’ve seen from a host of other institutions this quarter.

Both fee and interest-based revenue fell from the previous quarter.

We’ll get a much more juicy report form Goldman at 8.

Click here for the full announcement >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.