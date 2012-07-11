See The History Of The Asian Economy Like You've Never Seen It Before

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco recently hosted the Conference on Asian Banking And Finance. One of the keynote speakers was Masaaki Shirakawa, a Bank of Japan Governor, who gave this awesome presentation titled The Era of Linkages among Asia and across the Pacific Ocean.



Basically, he argues that the links between Pacific economies are quite young. And understanding this is one way of better understanding the incredible economic opportunities that remain in Asia.

“Since the voyage of Christopher Columbus in 1492, there have been economic, cultural and political exchanges between the two sides of the Atlantic Ocean for more than five centuries,” said Shirakawa.

“Compared to this long history of trans-Atlantic linkages, the history of trans-Pacific linkages is quite brief.”

He broke down the brief economic history of Asia’s economy in this post trans-Pacific linkage world.

