Japan Makes Fresh Attempt To Kill The Yen

It’s the moment half of Japanese industry has been waiting for — yet another round of monetary easing was announced today, aimed at helping to ‘ensure the economic recovery’ which is Japanese for ‘weakening the yen’.



In an emergency meeting, The Bank of Japan’s board voted 8-1 in favour of providing 30 trillion yen of three to six-month loans.

WSJ:

“The bank believes that the monetary-easing measure, together with government efforts, will be effective in further ensuring Japan’s economic recovery,” the BOJ said in announcing its decision.

The expansion of the lending facility will enable institutions to borrow a total of 30 trillion yen from the central bank at the BOJ’s policy rate of 0.1% for a maximum of six months, with government bonds and corporate debt as collateral.

This is the second time the BOJ has expanded its low-interest loan program as the government has pushed it to do more to counter the strong yen. The BOJ launched the three-month program with 10 trillion yen in 0.1% loans in December and raised it to 20 trillion yen in March.

Thing is, is Japan really short of liquidity these days? This is likely more a political move, which will give the appearance of action, rather than an effective policy. Here’s the yen’s reaction thus far:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.