Bank Of Japan Expands Quantitative Easing Program With Cash Injection Of 10 Trillion Yen

The Bank of Japan has expanded its liquidity injection to 15 trillion yen, or $183 billion, according to Bloomberg.



That number is more than twice the earlier injection of 7 trillion that shook the yen earlier today.

The reason for the sudden jump in size is a 10 trillion yen increase in the bank’s asset purchase program.

From Bloomberg:

The BOJ will increase buying of government debt in the fund by 500 billion yen and boost purchases of short-term government securities by 1 trillion yen. Corporate debt will rise by 1.5 trillion yen and it will also take on an additional 450 billion yen in ETFs and 50 billion yen in Real Estate Investment Trusts, today’s statement said.

Take a look at when the yen did overnight. Note the sharp weakening when the first liquidity injection was announced.

Don’t miss: Up to the minute coverage of the nuclear disaster in Japan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.