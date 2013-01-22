BANK OF JAPAN UNLEASHES AGGRESSIVE MONETARY POLICY, 2% INFLATION TARGET, OPEN-ENDED ASSET PURCHASES

Bank of Japan

Photo: OiMax / Flickr

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is out.First, the Bank of Japan said it will adopt a 2 per cent inflation target, which was widely expected.



Second, the BoJ announced an aggressive open-ended asset purchase plan, which will begin in January 2014. It’ll purchase 2 trillion yen worth of JGBs per month and 10 trillion yen worth of T-bills per month. This is according to Bloomberg Television.

This aggressive policy was the platform on which Shinzo Abe was re-elected to his post as Prime Minister.

Expectations for a weak yen, inflationary policy has traders around the world shorting the yen while, going long Japanese stocks.

