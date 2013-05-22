Bank Of Japan Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Sub-Zero via YouTubeThe Bank of Japan just updated us on its monetary policy.



As expected, it’s keeping things unchanged.

The BoJ is continues to plan to expand the monetary base by 60-70 trillion yen, or $585-680 billion, per year.

CNBC’s Deirdre Wang Morrie noted that the BoJ acknowledge improvement in the economy.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks are surging again.

